Fentuo Tahiru marries Hannah Tiigah Sinnibah

By Vincent Ashitey
Sports journalist Fentuo Tahiru Fentuo on Friday, January 20, 2023, married Hannah Tiigah Sinnibah.

The marriage ceremony took place at the Mary Mother of Good Counsel Catholic Church, and was well-attended by family, friends, and colleagues in the media industry.

A lot of known media personalities like Saddick Adams, Giovani Caleb, Kojo Akoto Boateng, Umaru Sanda, Jerome Otchere, Kelwin Owusu Ansah, Nathan Qauo, Nathaniel Attoh, and others, were seen at the ceremony.

From the photos and videos that have surfaced online showed Fentuo and his new wife had a wonderful time at their wedding.