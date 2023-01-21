Fentuo Tahiru marries Hannah Tiigah Sinnibah

Sports journalist Fentuo Tahiru Fentuo on Friday, January 20, 2023, married Hannah Tiigah Sinnibah.
The marriage ceremony took place at the Mary Mother of Good Counsel Catholic Church, and was well-attended by family, friends, and colleagues in the media industry.
A lot of known media personalities like Saddick Adams, Giovani Caleb, Kojo Akoto Boateng, Umaru Sanda, Jerome Otchere, Kelwin Owusu Ansah, Nathan Qauo, Nathaniel Attoh, and others, were seen at the ceremony.
From the photos and videos that have surfaced online showed Fentuo and his new wife had a wonderful time at their wedding.
MC asked @Fentuo_ to dance and he served the audience this. pic.twitter.com/1hwyl1V8Ov— Muftawu Nabila Abdulai (@Muftawu_Nabila) January 20, 2023
You mean these moves. 🤣 😂😂Fentuo to kill person https://t.co/2p4y9UR7kc pic.twitter.com/JdHEgXQL6c— Abena. (@AbenaNyamekyeA) January 20, 2023
Brother @Fentuo_, a Muslim got married to his Christian wife in church today. I've been educated by Muslim Scholars that this is allowed in Islam.— Cowboy Journalist (@UmaruSanda) January 20, 2023
As for the skirmishes he performed before kissing the bride, only the Tumu people and their gods can explain because, Eiii 🤣 pic.twitter.com/GFP4aKxMBn
Congratulations @Fentuo_ 🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉. Wishing you a blessed union. pic.twitter.com/SbPtvCqOIj— Georgina A-Q. (@Maame__Adjoa) January 20, 2023
@Fentuo_ took his Bad Dancing moves to his Marriage Dancing floor..📽 @ONEKEPLER pic.twitter.com/GkXd6EyJKm— Chief Seidu Adamu 🇬🇭 (@Chiefseiduadamu) January 20, 2023