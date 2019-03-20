FIFA extends Normalization Committee' mandate, Kofi Amoah remains head

According to reports, the Normalization Committee's mandate will be extended but the current composition will change.
The four-member committee tasked to lead the reformation of Ghana football will see their mandate extended for a further six months but changes will be made with the members.
Dr Kofi Amoah will still remain head of the newly extended committee while Mrs Lucy Quist, Naa Odofoley and Samuel Osei Kuffour (who replaced Lawyer Dua Adonteng) will see the end of the road.
A FIFA Task Force is expected in Ghana by the close of the week to commence the processes leading to the reconstitution of the membership of the new committee and tasked them to have a clear scope of work and schedule.
The four-member committee was inaugurated last year September after the Anas expose which exposed corruption in Ghana football and they were given a period of six months of which their tenure ends on March 31.
