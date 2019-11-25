Fit-again Mubarak Wakaso thanks fans for support

Deportivo Alaves midfielder Mubarak Wakaso has acknowledged his loved ones for the support shown him during the time at the treatment room.

The Ghana midfielder injured his right hand while playing in his outfit's 4-2 loss to Osasuna before the international break.

The former AshantiGold player returned to action over the weekend to aided his club in their 2-0 over Eibar. Spain forward Joselu scored a brace in the dye embers of the game as the Babazorros collected the maximum points.

READ ALSO: Deportivo Alaves ace Mubarak Wakaso undergoes successful surgery

He took social media to celebrate the win and further thanked the support he received during his injury setback.

+3 points⚪️🔵💪🏾 thanks to ALLAH & each of you who helped me with prayers to come back strongly 💪🏾 i got all your messages & I really appreciate the love and the support ❤️🙏🏾#thanksforthesupport #mayALLAHblessyouall #WM22 #ALLAHisgreat🕌🕋📿🙏🏾

He withdrew from the squad due to the injury. The Black Stars won both matches 2-0 and 1-0 respectively as they bid to qualify for Cameroon 2021.