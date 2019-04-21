Prime News Ghana

Frank Acheampong grabs match-winner for Tianjin Teda in China

By Mutala Yakubu
Ghana winger Frank Acheampong scored the match winner for Tianjin Teda in their 3-2 win against Henan Jianye in the Chinese Super League on Saturday.



A Kaimu Zheng brace handed Teda a comfortable two-goal lead at the break.

However, Henan Jianye reduced the deficit two minutes after the restart through English-born Chinese forward Tim Chow.

Cameroonian forward Franck Ohandza drew them level with a 58th-minute penalty goal.

With the match heading for a draw, Frank Acheampong emerged the hero for his team with a 75th-minute strike to ensure all three points.

The goal was Acheampong’s second in six league matches for the Blue and White lads in the ongoing season.

Source: footballmadeinghana

