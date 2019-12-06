Friendly: Songne Yacouba, Richard Arthur named in Kotoko's starting XI against Dwarfs

Asante Kotoko have announced their starting line up for the friendly encounter against Ebusua Dwarfs.
Osei Kwame will be in post with Samuel Frimpong and Patrick Yeboah on the right and left flanks.
Wahab Adams will partner Empem Dacosta as center backs for the clash.
Emmanuel Gyamfi and Kelvin Andoh will be operating from the flanks with Collins Ameyaw and Justice Blay in the middle.
Richard Arthur and Songne Yacouba will be leading the attack for the team this afternoon.
Starting XI: Osei Kwame (GK), Samuel Frimpong, Patrick Yeboah, Wahab Adams, Empem Dacosta, Justice Blay, Emmanuel Gyamfi (C), Collins Ameyaw, Richard Arthur, Songne Yacouba, Kelvin Andoh
Subs: Kwame Baah (GK), Salifu, Augustine Okrah, Mudasiru Salifu, Stephen Tetteh Ayiku, Abass Mohamed, Charles Danso Otu