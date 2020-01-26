Full Highlight: Hearts of Oak 1-2 Asante Kotoko

Naby Keita's late strike for Asante Kotoko earned them a slim victory over arch rivals Hearts of Oak in the Super Clash played on Sunday.
The two most glamorous clubs in the country entertained fans at the Accra Sports Stadium on matchday 6 of the 2019/20 Ghana Premier League as Kotoko won 2-1 courtesy Justice Blay and Naby Keita strikes either side of the half.
Hearts of Oak began the match on the front foot but it was Asante Kotoko who drew first blood at the Accra Sports Stadium courtesy Justice Blay. The midfielder met Augustine Okrah's free-kick with a thumping header to give his side an early advantage.
Maxwell Konadu was forced to an early substitution due to an injury to Mudasiru Salifu as he was replaced Collins Ameyaw.
Kotoko held their lines as the first half ended in their favour.
Hearts of Oak up their game in the second department as they kept pushing for the equaliser and their effort paid off in the 65th minute mark. Joseph Esso leveled for the home side from close range after Kotoko defense failed to deal with Raddy Ovouka’s corner.
Kotoko nearly restored their lead but goalkeeper Richard Attah came to Hearts of Oak's rescue.
The Porcupines were awarded a penalty a minute to full time when Christopher Nettey's shot came off Hearts of Oak defender's hand.
Naby Keita made no mistake from the resulting kick as he dispatched the ball into the net to restore Kotoko's lead.