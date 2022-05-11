GFA bans Baffour Soccer Academy from using Twumasi Sports Complex

The Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has banned Baffour Soccer Academy from using the Twumasi Sports Complex as its Home Venue with instant impact.
This choice was taken following assaults and throwing of stones aimed toward Players and Officials by supporters of the Club on Sunday, May 8, 2022.
We were subject to inhumane treatment at Nsoatre and our crime was just that we drew against @Baffour_Academy— Tamale City FC (@tamalecityfc) May 8, 2022
The dream is still alive! No form of intimidation can stop us! @DivisionOneGH @ghanafaofficial@SaddickAdams @FelixRomark @garyalsmith#CityForPremier pic.twitter.com/DMnlUunnti
The GFA Competitions Department will repair venues for upcoming home matches of Baffour Soccer Academy taking into account the gap to be travelled by the away groups.
Below are contents of letters despatched to every of the Club:
The seminars and conferences on Safety and Security at match venues organised by the Ghana Football Association (the Association or the GFA) for golf equipment, the GFA Regulations on Safety and Security and the Disciplinary Code refer.
It is towards this background of the efforts invested into selling the security and safety at our matches that the Association is shocked and intensely alarmed on the felony assaults on the crew officers and gamers of the Away Team-Tamale City FC, the destruction to their crew bus and the holding of the match officers hostage on the Twumasi Sports Complex at Nsoatre within the Bono Region by the home supporters within the Division One League – Zone 1 match performed between Baffour Soccer Academy and Tamale City FC on Sunday, May 8, 2022, which ended 1-1.
Again, contemplating the truth that the GFA has a course of for complaining about any alleged unhealthy officiating (if any) for redress by way of the Match Review Panel, the Executive Council of the Association see any assault on the Match Officials and any participant of the sport as “an attack against the entire sport, it being, unwarranted and criminal”.
The Executive Council has accordingly exercised its powers below Article 14(2) of the Division One League Regulations and has banned the venue for the usage of Baffour Soccer Academy indefinitely.
14(2) “The GFA may order the closure of any league centre/venue where the safety of clubs, match officials and/or spectators cannot be guaranteed”.
The GFA notes the unacceptable conduct the supporters of the home crew -Baffour Soccer Academy and condemns, with none reservations, the violations of the provisions of the GFA the Safety and Security Regulations which passed off on the match.
The GFA Prosecutors have been tasked to check all of the proof and the match reviews and like applicable Charges instantly and for the Disciplinary Committee to sit down on this matter expeditiously.
The GFA calls for that Baffour Soccer Academy shall instantly help the Regional Police to trigger the arrest of the individuals concerned on this assault on the away crew, the bus and the holding of the match officers hostage, with out fail, in accordance with the promise given by the golf equipment to the Inspector General of Police in our engagement with the management of the Ghana Police Service.
The Association has instructed the Competitions Department to repair the venues for the upcoming home matches of Baffour Soccer Academy FC, till the case is decided, with due regards to the gap to be travelled by the away groups (word that matches may be mounted on the home of the away crew, if required).
That all golf equipment are to take word and comply strictly with the GFA Matchday COVID-19 Protocols, the Safety & Security Regulations and the GFA Disciplinary Code.
The GFA needs to sound a robust word of warning to all members (particularly all golf equipment) that the slightest harassment or assault on Players, Team Officials, Match Officials (Referees, Match Commissioners, GFA Cameramen & Women, Venue Media Officers, the sports activities media) shall be handled severely and swiftly.
Also, any feedback from any participant, crew or membership official and membership social media handles which incites supporters towards different groups and match officers shall be handled as nicely (expenses shall be most well-liked as nicely).
There shall be zero tolerance for violence and/or incitement to violence in our sport particularly on this second spherical of the leagues.