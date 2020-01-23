GFA confirm date for second transfer window of 2019/20 Ghana Premier League

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has announced that the second transfer window of the 2019/2020 football season will be opened on the midnight of Friday, 13, 2020.
According to a press statement from the country’s football governing body, “the opening up of the second transfer window is in accordance with the GFA Regulations which makes provisions for the re-opening of registration within the football season”.
The second transfer window is expected to close on the midnight of Monday, April 13, 2020.
All participating clubs in the premiership and the second tier are to take note and complete their second window signings within the stipulated period.