GFA gives GHc 25k cash each to DOL clubs ahead of new season

The Ghana Football Association will give Division One League clubs GHc 25,000 each ahead of the upcoming season.
The cash boot is to ensure that the participating clubs are well positioned financially for the 2019/20 campaign.
The GFA is also working around the clock to solicit funds from the Sports Ministry and corporate Ghana for sponsorships.
The League has been slated to kick off on Friday, January 10, 2020 pending approval from the GFA ExCo.
Member of the Division One League board, Sheihk Tophic Sienu confirmed the latest development in his Facebook post on Friday.
“Following our second board meeting today, the following are items we can share with our respective zones.
That;
1. Pending approval from ExCo, the DOL season is set to start on January 10 and end on July 24th-26th 2019.
2. An amount of GHc 25k shall be advanced to all DOL clubs before the league starts. However, clubs that are yet to submit their strips, venues, signatories and pay their affiliation fees risk not getting their due until these conditions are fulfilled.
3. The GHc 25k being advanced is coming directly from the GFA’s coffers. The GFA is working with the Sports Ministry and sponsors on funding. Once discussions with Ministry is finalised and money comes in and sponsorship is also received, clubs will get more.
4. DOL clubs shall hold a meeting with board members ahead of or after Congress. Time will be communicated.
5. An aggressive Media and Marketing plan will be put in place to market DOL and generate corporate and public interest in the league.”
It is also worthy of note that the Ghana FA will take over payment of Officiating fees of Division One Clubs starting from the upcoming season.
This landmark decision was announced during a meeting between the GFA Executive Council and the lower divisions clubs in Accra last month.
The move is expected to massively relieve the financial burdens of division one clubs across the country.
Source: footballmadeinghana.com