GFA, Kennedy Digital Satellite seal deal for MTN FA Cup final

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has confirmed that Kumasi-based Satellite/Digital and shopping Enterprise - Kennedy Digital Centre is partnering them for the final of the 2021/22 MTN FA Cup in Kumasi.
The agreement was reached two weeks ago following a formal approach from the Management of the company and successful discussions with the GFA. Kennedy Digital Satellite is entitled to branding opportunities at the Kumasi Baba Yara stadium during the final of the MTN FA Cup on Sunday, June 26, 2022.
As part of the deal, Kennedy Digital Satellite shall make a presentation of one 40 Inch Television set each to the Best Player, Best Goalkeeper and the Most Promising player of the match on Sunday.
The 2021/22 MTN FA Cup is a contest between holders Hearts of Oak and 2015/16 champions Bechem United.