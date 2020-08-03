GFA speaks on Eddie Nketiah's nationality switch

Ghana Football Association (GFA) have not made contact with Arsenal star Eddie Nketiah over the possibility to play for the Black Stars, Communications Director Henry Asante Twum has revealed.
The Arsenal forward qualifies for the African nation through both of his parents, but has served England at youth level having been born in London.
Nketiah has shot to prominence this year with some impressive displays for The Gunners after returning from a loan spell at Leeds.
Since his return he has been a regular performer under Mikel Arteta, scoring four times in 17 appearances, and came off the bench in Saturday’s FA Cup final win over Chelsea.
After the match Nketiah tweeted a picture of him and his teammates celebrating with the trophy, captioned: “Champions.”
Many have attributed the GFA's tweet as an attempt to persuade Eddie Nketiah to come and don the Black Stars jersey.
However, Henry Asante Twum has revealed that, all the country's governing football body did was to congratulate him for aiding his club to victory and they are yet to reach him over switching his nationality.
He added that, before the GFA will make an approach for Nketiah it will be on the call of Black Stars head coach CK Akonnor.
“The player tweeted and we re-tweeted and congratulated him for winning the FA Cup, that’s all but I am unaware of any negotiation going on to help the guy to switch nationality,” he told Graphic Sports.
“Before the FA would seek for his nationality switch a request must first come from the coach, then the FA would look into it and engage the player,” he stressed.