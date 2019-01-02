Ghana cannot win 2019 AFCON- Prophet Kobi

The head pastor of Glorious Wave International Church, Prophet Emmanuel Badu Kobi, has asked Ghanaians to forget about Black Stars winning the Africa Cup of Nations this year.
According to him, there is no end in sight to Ghana’s 37-year trophy drought in the continent’s most prestigious football competition.
The Black Stars have struggled over the years to break the jinx since last winning the competition in 1982 but the Prophet who was speaking at the end of year service at his church on Monday night urged Ghanaians not to hope for a change in the situation.
“The Black Stars would not win the Africa Cup of Nations this year” he stated adding that even the effort by the Normalisation Committee to restore football in the country may not yield any positive outcome.
Prophet Kobi said football can only be restored in the country after 2020 and did not foresee the game taking shape in 2019.
“Last year I said on a TV interview that Ghana football would go down and I advised Kwesi Nyantakyi to stepped down but he didn’t mind me until Anas exposed him” the preacher said and emphasized that his prophecy must not be taken lightly.
Although he failed to reveal the identity of the particular player who would die, the pastor hinted that the said player played in the era of Tony Yeboah and Abedi Pele.
Credit: Graphic