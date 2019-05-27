Ghana's Albert Adomah helps Aston Villa secure Premier League promotion

Ghanaian forward Albert Adomah has helped Aston Villa to secure promotion to English Premier League for 2019/20 season.
Aston Villa who were relegated in 2016 are now back to playing in arguably the best League in the world.
Aston Villa had to do it in a playoff against Derby County at Wembley and they came up tops.
The game which was football's richest game saw Villa take home a whopping 170 million pounds.
Villa started as the better of the two sides but had to wait until the dying embers of the first half to break the deadlock.
A low cross from Elmohamandy was met beautifully by El-Ghazi who headed it home to make it 1-0 to Villa.
Derby came out firing from all angles in the second half but a mistake from their goalkeeper allowed McGinn to make it 2-0 to Aston Villa in the 59th minute.
Derby pulled one back in the 81st minute but Villa stood their grounds to qualify.
They now join Norwich City and Sheffield United who have also booked their place in the English Premier League.
