Ghanaian defender Daniel Opare joins Zulte Waregem 

Black Stars defender Daniel Opare has joined Belgian Jupiler Pro League side Zulte Waregem.
Opare until his new deal was with fellow Belgian side Royal Antwerp.
He signed a two-year deal on June 12, 2020, after passing his medicals at a private hospital in West Flanders.
Prior to joining Waregem, Opare was also on the radar of Dutch club NEC but the offer from Waregem was so enticing making him to sign for them.
Opare is expected to use his huge experience to help the club fight for a top four position after they finished this season in ninth position.
Zulte Waregem is going to be the third Belgian club of the versatile lateral defender after stints with Standard Liege earlier on in his career. He becomes the second Ghanaian player to play for Zulte Waregem after Gideon Mensah who featured on loan for them this season from Red Bull Salzburg.