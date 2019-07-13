Ghanaian midfielder Agyeman Badu joins Hellas Verona on a season-long loan

Ghana midfielder Emmanuel Agyeman-Badu has joined Italian serie B side Hellas Verona on loan.
The midfielder joins Verona on a season-long loan from Udinese.
Hellas Verona have the option to make the move a permanent one after the end of the season.
Agyeman-Badu has been on the books of Udinese since 2010 and spent a season on loan at Bursaspor in Turkey.
Last season Badu lasted only 161 minutes on the pitch due to injuries and poor form.
However, the 28-year old who is seeking regular play time has opted to join Hellas Verona for the upcoming season.
Udinese confirmed the move on their website posting,” Udinese Calcio announces that it has temporarily sold Emmanuel Agyemang Badu's sports services to Hellas Verona FC with a redemption obligation. The Company thanks the player for the commitment and professionalism shown during these eight seasons lived in black and white.”
Source: ghanasoccernet