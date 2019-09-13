Ghanaians to bid farewell to Junior Agogo as he is set to be cremated

Ghanaians last respect to Junior Agogo will be on Friday, September 20, 2019 as the Ex-Black Stars striker will be cremated in London.
The late Agogo, who was a fan favourite of the Black Stars passed away on August 22, 2019. Agogo was hospitalized in 2015 after suffering from a stroke which debilitated him.
Agogo played for fifteen different clubs scoring 113 goals in total, before retiring from professional football in 2012.
He was remembered for his eye-catching performances for the Black Stars during the 2008 Nations Cup on home soil.
Throughout his career, he registered some memorable goals for club and country.
The 40-year-old former Zamalek striker will be cremated at St Mark's Hamilton Terrace in London on September 20, 2019.
Profile
The late Manuel "Junior" Agogo (1 August 1979 – 22 August 2019) was a Ghanaian former professional footballer who played as a striker.
He was born in Ghana but spent most of his childhood in the UK. He then moved back to Ghana during his years in secondary school.
He began his youth career at Sheffield Wednesday in 1995, moving up to the senior squad in 1997. He played for fifteen different clubs over the next fifteen years, before retiring from professional football in 2012.
He spent most of his playing career in England, with additional spells in the USA, Egypt, Cyprus and Scotland. His longest spell was at Bristol Rovers (2003–06), where he made 140 appearances before moving to Nottingham Forest.
In May 2006 Agogo was called up by Ghana for a friendly against French league side OGC Nice. However, he was not included in the final Ghanaian World Cup squad. He was recalled to the Ghana squad for an East Asia tour in which he faced Japan and South Korea.
On 14 November 2006, Agogo scored his first goal for Ghana, the equaliser in a friendly against Australia; the game finished 1–1. He also scored the third goal in Ghana's 4–1 victory over Nigeria, played at Brentford's Griffin Park.
Agogo was called up to the Ghana squad for the 2008 Africa Cup of Nations. He played in the first game of the cup against Guinea, hitting the post with a header in the 20th minute and helping Ghana to a 2–1 victory. He then scored in the following game against Namibia, tapping home Michael Essien's cross for the only goal of the game.
In total, Agogo scored 12 goals in 27 matches for the national team between 2006 and 2009.