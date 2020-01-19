GPL week 5: Hearts of Oak announce starting XI against Liberty Professionals

Hearts of Oak coach Edward Nii Odoom has named his starting line up to face Liberty Professionals at the Carl Reindorf Park in Dansoman.
The gaffer has maintained the same team that played in their goalless draw game against WAFA in Sogakope.
Goalkeeper, Richard Attah maintains his position at the post. Mohammed Fatawu, Robert Addo, Mohammed Alhassan and Raddy Ovouka stake their claim as part of a four-man defence set up.
In Midfield the coach named Emmanuel Nettey, Frederick Ansah Botchway, Benjamin Afutu and Obeng Junior whilst Joseph Esso and Kofi Kordzi lead the line.
Below is the line up
Richard Attah, Mohammed Fatawu, Robert Addo, Mohammed Alhassan, Raddy Ovouka, Emmanuel Nettey, Frederick Ansah Botchway, Benjamin Afutu, Obeng Junior, Joseph Esso, Kofi Kordzi