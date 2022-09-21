Hearts of Oak starts Africa campaign against Real Bamako on October 7

Hearts of Oak will begin their 2022/23 CAF Confederation Cup campaign next month against Real Bamako of Mali.
The Phobians will make a trip to Mali to play Real Bamako in the first leg of the encounter on October 7.
The return leg will be held at the Accra Sports Stadium on the weekend of October 14-16, 2022.
The winner of the tie will move to the play-off round where they will face one of the 16 losers from the CAF Champions League second round.
🔴🟡🔵 || CAF COMPETITION— Phobians - #MTNFACupChampions🏅🏆 (@HeartsOfOakGH) September 21, 2022
Our journey in the CAF competition starts against Real Bamako of Mali.
We start on the 7th October, 2022. #AHOSC#PositiveEnergy#Phobia4Life pic.twitter.com/r4f9PVL8R0
In the first round of the playoffs in the preliminary stage of the CAF inter-club competition, Hearts of Oak was fortunate to be given a bye.
Hearts of Oak are Ghana’s sole representative in Africa following Asante Kotoko’s early exit from the CAF Champions League last Sunday in Kumasi.