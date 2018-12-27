I'm proud of my skin colour; Koulibaly reacts to racist chants at Inter

Senegal and Napoli central defender Kalidou Koulibaly was allegedly a victim of racist chants at the San Siro against Inter Milan on Wednesday night.
Reports coming out of Italy believe that monkey chants were directed at the Senegalese international during Napoli's 1-0 loss to Inter last night.
Koulibaly has since taken to Twitter to react to the alleged racial abuse, apologising to his brothers and expressing pride in his identity.
“I’m sorry about the defeat and especially to have let my brothers down,” Koulibaly said.
“But I’m proud of the colour of my skin. To be French, Senegalese, Neapolitan, and a man,” he added.
It remains to be seen if the Italian Serie A will launch an investigation onto the allegations and which action will be taking if the racist attack is found to be true.