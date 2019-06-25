Prime News Ghana

Iddrisu Baba Mohammed secures La Liga Santander with RCD Mallorca

By Vincent Ashitey
Ghana midfielder Idrisssu Baba Mohammed has aided RCD Mallorca to gain promotion to the La Liga Santander.

The 22-year-old put in an exceptional performance as RCD Mallorca defeated Deportivo La Coruna 3-0 in the La Liga 2 playoff. He saw 82 minutes of action before making way for Abdon Prats. 

According to football prospector ratings he made 81% in pass completion, won 5 of his 9 tackles and made 14 recoveries.

Idrisssu Baba Mohammed is a player from the RCD Mallorca youth academy who came to the club at a young age.

Last season, he was on loan at Second Division B side Barakaldo where he played a total of 30 matches.