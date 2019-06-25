Iddrisu Baba Mohammed secures La Liga Santander with RCD Mallorca

Ghana midfielder Idrisssu Baba Mohammed has aided RCD Mallorca to gain promotion to the La Liga Santander.
The 22-year-old put in an exceptional performance as RCD Mallorca defeated Deportivo La Coruna 3-0 in the La Liga 2 playoff. He saw 82 minutes of action before making way for Abdon Prats.
According to football prospector ratings he made 81% in pass completion, won 5 of his 9 tackles and made 14 recoveries.
Idrisssu Baba Mohammed is a player from the RCD Mallorca youth academy who came to the club at a young age.
Last season, he was on loan at Second Division B side Barakaldo where he played a total of 30 matches.