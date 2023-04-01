Isaac Dogboe fights Robeisy Ramirez for WBO featherweight title today

Isaac Dogboe and Robeisy Ramirez will be squaring off for the vacant WBO featherweight title in Tulsa, Okla, today.
The two are fighting for the title which was recently vacated by Emanuel Navarrete, who moved up to 130. Dogboe lost twice to Navarrete but bounced back to win the last four fights to earn another shot at becoming a world champion.
Robeisy Ramirez on the other hand is a southpaw who is a very tough nut to crack. Since turning professional in 2019, the Cuban has only lost one fight which was his debut but has on to win his last 11 bouts.
The 29-year-old who has a record of seven knockout wins has consecutively knocked out his opponents in his last three bouts.
As Ghana’s former world champion, Dogboe comes into this fight as relatively the youngest yet most experienced. At age 28 has fought 26 bouts and lost just two which were all against Navarrete. Dogboe who is more inclined to the orthodox style has won 15 of his 24 via knockouts.