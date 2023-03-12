Isaac Mensah strike earns Hearts of Oak point at Bibiani

Isaac Mensah broke the hearts of Gold Stars as his injury-time strike earned Hearts of Oak a point against Bibiani at DUN’s Park on Saturday.
The Phobians struggled for a larger part of the exchanges but Isaac Mensah made the headlines in the end. Evans Owusu scored in the 5th minute to put the host ahead in front of a vociferous crowd at Bibiani.
The Miners went into the game looking for their first ever win against Accra Hearts of Oak in four attempts and were on course until Isaac Mensah climbed off the bench and broke their hearts.
The Phobians made changes to the side that beat Asante Kotoko on Sunday as Eric Ofori Antwi was preferred in goal ahead of Richmond Ayi. Amankwaa Baafi, Eric Esso, Caleb Amankwa and Konadu Yiadom also maintained their spot in the starting lineup.
Evans Owusu hit the ground running for the hosts as his effort took a deflection and hit the side post before zooming into the net for the opener.
Benjamin Yorke nearly fetched the equalizer for Hearts of Oak but his effort was blocked by defender Samuel Amofah seconds before the half time whistle.
Eric Ofori Antwi was called to duty twice in the second half but he was up to the task to keep his side in the game.
Appiah McCarthy delivered a powerful free kick in the 57th minute but once again Eric Ofori Antwi was on hand to deny Bibiani Gold Stars a second goal.
With just a few seconds to end proceedings, Isaac Mensah scored with a delightful header from Salifu Ibrahim’s cross to secure a point for Hearts of Oak.