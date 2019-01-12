"It will be waste to forge a pay slip of the players" - Bechem United CEO

Bechem United CEO Nana Kwesi Darlington says it will be a waste of time to forge pay slips of players ahead of the Normalisation Committee's special competition for clubs.
The renowned football arbiter is calling on the Normalisation Committee (NC) to demand the pay slip of club as evidence for player salaries.
He says clubs should face sanctions if they fail to adhere to this approach.
The NC has as part of its activities to reform football in the country has introduced a special competition.
The NC who wants better welfare for players in the country proposed paying players salaries directly into their account.
However, club owners have debunked the approach by the Normalization Committee to pay players directly in the newly introduced special competition.
"We will demand pay slip of the account in which the player's salary was paid through, simple as that".
"If they (clubs) failed to provide, points will be deducted or face consequence. One can not forge the pay slip since the players will forward to the Normalization Committee solely," the Bechem United CEO told Ashh FM in Kumasi.
"It will be waste to forge a pay slip of the players".
The launch of the special competition will be held on Monday, January 14, 2019.
