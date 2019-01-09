Jimmy Coblah invites Ukraine based Stanley Danquah for U-20 duty

U-20 coach Jimmy Cobblah has handed a call-up to Ukraine based Stanley Danquah once courted by German lower-tier sides.
The 19-year-old made U-20 squad for this year's African Youth Championship in Niger.
The multifunctional player once attracted interest from German lower division sides, FC Dresden and Karlsruher SC.
Stanley has been impressed by the training regimes he and his teammates are currently experiencing under the watchful eyes of coach Jimmy Cobblah and was full of encomium for the technical bench.
The full-back once played for Tano Bofoakwa before moving to Eastern Europe.