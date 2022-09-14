Joseph Paintsil signs new four-year deal with Genk

Genk have rewarded Joseph Paintsil for his form this season with a new contract that will run until 2026.
The Ghanaian winger has committed himself to the Belgian club until the end of the 2025-26 campaign, after signing a four-year extension on Tuesday.
Painstil’s new contract is a reward for his outstanding performances for Genk, who are currently second in the Belgian Pro League.
He has four goals and two assists in eight games.
Hello #genkies 💙✍️— Joseph Paintsil (@josephpaintsil_) September 14, 2022
This is home 🏡 #JP pic.twitter.com/9qX24X2IWx
Paintsil, 24, joined Genk in 2018 from Ghanaian second-tier side Tema Youth, with his initial contract due to expire in September 2022.
Paintsil recently made his 100th appearance for Genk.
Despite his impressive form, Paintsil has been left out of Ghana’s squad for this month’s friendlies against Brazil and Nicaragua, a decision that has been criticised.