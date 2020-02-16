Just In: Justice Blay ruled out of Kotoko-AshantiGold clash

Asante Kotoko have suffered a blow ahead of this afternoon's clash against AshantiGold in the Ghana Premier League matchweek 10.
Midfielder Justice Blay has been ruled out of the Porcupines clash against AshantiGold.
The midfielder enforcer was earlier named in the starting line up to take on the Miners at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.
However, Blay has been ruled out of the game due to malaria and Ampem Dacosta has been handed a late call up. Blay's position has been taken by Kingsley Effah.
STARTING XI | Kwame Baah, Christopher Nettey, Imoro Ibrahim, Habib Mohammed, Agyemang Badu, Kingsley Effah, Collins Ameyaw, Martin Antwi, Emmanuel Gyamfi (C), William Opoku Mensah, Naby Keita
SUBS | Felix Annan, Abdul Ganiyu, Matthew Cudjoe, Richard Arthur, Augustine Okrah, Empem Dacosta, Adams