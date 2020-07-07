Kotoko board to name CEO after Prof. Lydia Nkansah's committee report

The Board of Directors of Asante Kotoko SC will have to take a breather and wait for the Prof. Lydia Nkansah led committee to submit their report before the appointment of a Chief Executive Officer.
The vacant position has become one of the hottest positions a lot of people are desirous to occupy to steer the day-to-day administration of the Club of the Century.
However, that can be a possibility after the three-member committee has finished their work to details how the new structures of Asante Kotoko will be.
Prof. Lydia A. Nkansah, Dean of the Faculty of Law, Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology(KNUST), Mr. Kofi Owusu, Registrar-Ashanti Regional House of Chiefs, and Lawrence Bruce Kyei, Esq, a private legal practitioner were appointed to form a committee on April 29, 2020, by Asantehene, His Majesty Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, to investigate the affairs of the Club, and to provide corporate structures that will guide the Porcupine Warriors in the years ahead.
According to official sources, the Committee is at the concluding part of their work, and are expected to submit their report to the Life Patron and Owner of the Club, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II soon.
The new Chief Executive Officer of the Ghanaian giants will work assiduously to implement various policies of the 12-member Board of Directors that will salvage the Club’s lost glory and become self-sustaining economic entity able to compete with other big Clubs in Africa.
Asante Kotoko has been without a Chief Executive Officer after the erstwhile management was dissolved.
Source: Opemsuo.com