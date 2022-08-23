Kotoko confirm four new captains for 2022/2023 season

Asante Kotoko have officially announced four new captains for the 2022/23 football season.
Richard Boadu has been named the new captain with first deputy skipper being Mubarik Yussif.
Richard Boadu take over from Ismael Ganiyu who is on his way out of the club after requesting a contract termination.
Christopher Nettey and new signing Poutaty Dendoum has been handed the role of 3rd and 4th deputy captain respectively.
Kotoko will play an international friendly against Al Hilal in Sudan this evening as part of preparation for the new season.
The 2022/23 betPawa Premier League is scheduled to kick off on the weekend of September 9 – 12, 2022.