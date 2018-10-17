Kotoko confirms their participation in four club tournament

Kumasi Asante Kotoko has confirmed their participation in the upcoming invitational tournament to be organised by Ghana Cancer, at Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi, on Friday.
Mr. Sarfo Duku, the Communication Director of the club said, they had received $10,000 as appearance fee and GHC15,000.00 as accommodation and transportation fee from the organisers of the tournament, so they were ready to participate in the four club competition.
The Kotoko spokesperson said, the players and the technical team were ready and preparing to keep the trophy in Kumasi, so the supporters should fill the stands to support the team.
However, archrivals Accra Hearts of Oak is yet to confirm their participation in the tournament.
In an interview with the GNA Sports, Mr. Kwame Opare Addo, Public Relations Officer(PRO) of the club said, they had received a contract from the organizers, but they have failed on several times to meet the financial commitments to the club, hence they cannot commit themselves to it.
Nigerian clubs Enugu Rangers and River United would also arrive in Ghana on Wednesday ahead of the tournament.
The tournament would start on October 19 and end on October 21.
Source: GhananewsAgency
