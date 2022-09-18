Kotoko out of CAF Champions League after defeat to RC Kadiogo

Kumasi Asante Kotoko are out of the 2022/23 CAF Champions League after Sunday's defeat to RC Kadiogo.
The Porcupines Warriors lost 3-1 on penalties to the Burkinabe side. Kotoko went into the game with a first-leg advantage following their 1-0 away victory on Monday.
However, their advantage was cancelled in the 16-minute courtesy Dramane Kambou's strike. With no more goals to find the winner the game went to penalties and RC Kadiogo emerged victorious.
Head coach of Kotoko, Seydou Zerbo predicted a tough test for them but he couldn't do enough to aid his side beat Kadiogo.
"I know Kadiogo very well, their system of play is always to attack, however, we need to be focused throughout the ninety minutes," coach Zerbo said.