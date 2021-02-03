Kotoko reacts to match-fixing allegations against former player Muniru Sulley

Kumasi Asante Kotoko has reacted to match-fixing allegations raised by FC Nouadhibou against former player Muniru Sulley.
In an INTERPOL letter dated January 29, 2021, and addressed to the Controller General of the Ghana Immigration Service(GIS), the Police disclosed that Muniru is under investigation for alleged football match-fixing and were seeking to know whether he was in Ghana between the period of October and November 2020.
The INTERPOL also requested for the player’s travel history to assist with their investigation.
The Porcupines have swiftly reacted to the said matter and believes the allegations "is a desperate attempt by FC Nouadhibou and Mauritanian authorities to save a frivolous protest case lodged against Asante Kotoko after eliminating the former from the CAF Champions League."
It would be recalled that Asante Kotoko were declared winners in their CAF Champions League tie against FC Nouadhibou after the Mauritanian side failed to raise the required numbers of players (16) after two of their players of tested positive for Covid-19.
The 28-year old former Asante Kotoko midfielder is wanted by the Accra branch of INTERPOL after a request from their counterpart in Nouakchott, Mauritania.
