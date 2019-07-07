Prime News Ghana

Kotoko snap up striker Adingra Bidodane Moussa

By Vincent Ashitey
Asante Kotoko have announced the signing of Adingra Bidodane Moussa from Nigerian Premier League giants, Lobi Stars.

The Cote d'Ivoire striker signed a three-year deal at the club's secretariat on Saturday after the successful completion and passing of a routine medical assessment.

Adingra Bidodane Moussa have become Kotoko's fourth signing, following the acquisition of former Inter Allies goalkeeper, Kwame Baah; Wa All Stars winger, Mathew Kelvin Andoh; Karela United defender, Empem Dacoster and the season-long loan deal for Medeama SC's, Justice Blay.

Asante Kotoko are making a return to Africa in the 2019/20 Champions League, and the bulky Ivorian marksman is expected to add to the attacking bite of the team.

