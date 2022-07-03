Kotoko wins 5 awards at Ghana Football Awards 2022

Ghana Premier League champions Asante Kotoko won the most awards at the 2022 edition of the Ghana Football Awards.
The event, which took place at the Grand Arena, Conference Centre saw Alexander Djiku also win the Foreign-based Footballer of the Year and Footballer of the Year awards.
The Strasbourg defender beat competition from Thomas Partey (Arsenal), Daniel Amartey (Leicester City) and Mohammed Salisu (Southampton) and goalkeeper, Jojo Wollacott to clinch the top prize.
AS Roma’s Felix Afena Gyan was also named the winner of the Odartey Lamptey Future Star award on the night.
Below is the Full-list of winners
Most Vibrant Club on Social media — Asante Kotoko
Goal of the Year — Mizak Asante (Golden Kicks FC)
Home-based Footballer of the Year — Yaw Annor (AshantiGold SC)
Ghana Premier League GoalKing — Yaw Annor
Women's Footballers of the Year — Grace Asantewaa (Real Betis)