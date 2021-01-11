Kudus Mohammed makes cameo appearance for Ajax on return from injury

Kudus Mohammed on Sunday made a return from injury to get some minutes under his belt in Ajax's scoring draw game against PSV Eindhoven.
The Ghana midfielder returned to action for Dutch Eredivisie side after 3 months on the sidelines due to injury.
The 20-year-old replaced Quincy Promes in the 79th minute and featured for 11 minutes in Ajax’s 2-2 at home PSV Eindhoven in a top of the table clash in the Dutch League.
READ ALSO: Nyantakyi admitted wrongdoing during FIFA ban appeal
Kudus had been out since October 2020 after he sustained a knee injury in a Champions League clash against Liverpool.
He underwent surgery and spent the last 3 months recuperating. He started training in the middle of December before finally being offered minute’s in Sunday's game.
He had scored 1 goal and provided 3 assists before the injury.
Ajax remain top of the Eredivisie, one point above challengers PSV.