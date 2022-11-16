Legon Cities hold Kotoko to draw at Baba Yara

Asante Kotoko could not make their home advantage count as Legon Cities held them to a scoring draw at the Baba Yara Stadium on Wednesday.
The Porcupines Warriors played a 1-1 draw with the visitors on matchday 7 of the Ghana Premier League.
The defending league champions opened the scoring after 14 minutes via a penalty converted by Steven Mukwala.
The first half ended 1-0 in favour of the Ghana Premier League holders.
After the break, the Royals who inflicted a 3-1 win over Kotoko at the same venue last season fought back to equalize.
Sadat Mohammed's goal in the 51st minute ensured the Royals picked up an away point.
Seydou Zerbo’s side has dropped from the 2nd position to 3rd after sharing the spoils with the Royals on home turf while Legon Cities maintains their 6th spot with 11 points.
The 2022/23 Ghana Premier League will now go on a break for the 2022 FIFA World Cup finals in Qatar.