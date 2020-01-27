Manchester City and United learn FA Cup fifth round opponents

The Emirates FA Cup fifth round draw has been held with several mouthwatering clashes in the offing.
Manchester United and Manchester City have discovered their opponents in the fifth round of the FA Cup held on Monday evening.
Current holders Manchester City progressed to the fifth round yesterday after defeating Fulham 4-0 and were joined by fellow Sunday winners Manchester United.
Man United thrash 6-0 Tranmere Rovers on Sunday, while City won 3-0 at home to Fulham.
The Citizens will play as guest to Sheffield United while Man United will face the winner of Northampton vs Derby clash in the fifth round.
Elsewhere the winner of Southampton or Tottenham will welcome Norwich, and Man City travel to Hillsborough to face Sheffield Wednesday.
F.A CUP 5th ROUND
Sheffield Wednesday vs Man City
Reading or Cardiff vs Sheffield United
Chelsea vs Shrewsbury or Liverpool
West Brom vs Newcastle or Oxford United
Leicester vs Coventry or Birmingham
Northampton or Derby vs Man United
Southampton or Tottenham vs Norwich
Portsmouth vs Bournemouth or Arsenal