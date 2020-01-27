PrimeNewsGhana

Manchester City and United learn FA Cup fifth round opponents

By Vincent Ashitey

The Emirates FA Cup fifth round draw has been held with several mouthwatering clashes in the offing.

Manchester United and Manchester City have discovered their opponents in the fifth round of the FA Cup held on Monday evening.

Current holders Manchester City progressed to the fifth round yesterday after defeating Fulham 4-0 and were joined by fellow Sunday winners Manchester United.

Man United thrash 6-0 Tranmere Rovers on Sunday, while City won 3-0 at home to Fulham.

The Citizens will play as guest to Sheffield United while Man United will face the winner of Northampton vs Derby clash in the fifth round.

Elsewhere the winner of Southampton or Tottenham will welcome Norwich, and Man City travel to Hillsborough to face Sheffield Wednesday.

F.A CUP 5th ROUND

Sheffield Wednesday vs Man City

Reading or Cardiff vs Sheffield United

Chelsea vs Shrewsbury or Liverpool

West Brom vs Newcastle or Oxford United

Leicester vs Coventry or Birmingham

Northampton or Derby vs Man United

Southampton or Tottenham vs Norwich

Portsmouth vs Bournemouth or Arsenal