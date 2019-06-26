Prime News Ghana

Manchester United reach agreement with Crystal Palace to sign defender

By Vincent Ashitey
Manchester United reach agreement with Crystal Palace to sign defender
Manchester United reach agreement with Crystal Palace to sign defender

Manchester United have reached an agreement with Crystal Palace to sign right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

The deal is worth £50m and the 21-year-old England Under-21 international is set to travel for a medical imminently before going on holiday.

United have offered Wan-Bissaka a long-term contract and wages of up to £80,000 a week. He is on £10,000 a week at Selhurst Park, the lowest-paid player in Palace's first-team squad.

Wan-Bissaka joined Crystal Palace academy when he was 11 and made his first-team debut in 2018.

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been keen to bolster his squad for the new season and identified Wan-Bissaka as having the youth and speed he is looking for.

The defender had been on England duty at European Under-21 Championship but, after they were knocked out at the group stage, a deal seems set to be swiftly concluded.

If the deal is completed, Wan-Bissaka will be United's second summer signing, after 21-year-old Wales winger Daniel James joined from Swansea for £15m earlier in June.

READ ALSO:

Source: bbc