Mourinho aims dig at Klopp over winning ‘absolutely nothing’

Jose Mourinho says he would “love” to join a club that give their manager the same backing as Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola receive.
The Portuguese coach was sacked by Manchester United in December after a number of poor performances and unrest in the dressing room.
Mourinho reportedly fell out with executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward during his time at Old Trafford with funds not being made available for a centre-back he wanted last summer.
And Mourinho has taken a dig at Klopp by pointing out that despite winning “absolutely nothing” the Liverpool boss continues to receive the backing of his board in the transfer market.
“I would love to go to a club and be in conditions to do what Jurgen and Pep did,” Mourinho told beIN Sports as a pundit during Liverpool’s 3-0 loss to Barcelona in the Champions League semi-finals.
“If you look at the [Liverpool] team that started the game, how many of them were there when Jurgen arrived? A couple.
“And when Pep was not happy with the full-backs he had [at City in 2016-17] and in the [next] summer bought four [three] full-backs that he liked.
“When he bought one goalkeeper like Claudio Bravo and was not happy with Claudio Bravo, the next season he bought Ederson.
“When Jurgen is in the club and wins absolutely nothing for three-and-a-half years and he still has the trust, still has the confidence, still has the conditions to try to keep going and going.
“Probably this season they have a big chance to do it – the first time that they win a trophy.
“In my next job I will not be starting a conversation without knowing exactly what the club wants and what the club has to give in terms of structure and the club objectives.”
