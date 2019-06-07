NC's Special Competition Tier 1: GFA welcomes Kotoko’s withdrawal from tournament

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has called Asante Kotoko's bluff to withdraw from the Tier One Special Competition.
The Porcupine Warriors on Tuesday, June 4 pulled out of the novelty competition over the decision of the Normalisation Committee (NC) to play a one-off match.
Kotoko wants to have their semi-final match against rivals Hearts of Oak played over two legs but the NC is adamant it should be a one-off match.
A statement signed by Ismaila Amin Gado read: ''The Ghana Football Association NC Special Committee has taken note of your withdrawal and the concerns raised in your dated 3rd June, 2019 on the above subject but wish you could rescind your withdrawal and participate in the NC Tier One Special Competition.
''The GFA would wish to have the two glamorous clubs play in the semi-finals. However, we wish you well if you stand by your earlier decision.''
