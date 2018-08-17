New Boxing League to be launched today

A new Boxing League is set to be officially launched at the Bukom Boxing Arena on Friday, 17, August 2018.
On the 28th of September, the boxing league, dubbed "Bukom Fists of Fury" is set to begin with the Juvenile level, Amateur and Professional Boxing championships at the new Coliseum, adjacent the main arena.
Former Chairman of the Ghana Boxing Association (GBA) Moses Foh Amoaning, who is also the technical and marketing consultant of Bukom Fists of Fury told Graphic Sports Online about the yet-to-be-launched Boxing league.
“We also aim to unearth new talents for our national juvenile and amateur boxing teams, as well as top class professionals to compete for our national, West Africa, Africa, Commonwealth and world title belts,” he stated.
Moses Foh Amoaning added that regular funding will be generated by the series for Boxing aside government subventions and grants.
Peter Zwennes, who is the GBA President, has entreated all Ghanaians to patronise and support the league to make the competition thrive.