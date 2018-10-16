Normalization Committee to meet Premier League and Division One clubs

The GFA Normalization Committee is set to meet the premier league and the Division One Clubs for a consultative meeting on Friday, October 19, 2018, to familiarize and seek members concerns on the state of Ghana Football.
In a press release issued by the Normalization Committee on Tuesday, October 16, 2018, they explained that the main purpose of the meeting is for familiarization purposes.
However, the meeting could also serve as an opportunity to elect two clubs to represent Ghana in CAF inter-clubs competitions next year.
Ghana failed to present the two clubs to represent the country in Africa by Monday, October 15 deadline set by the Confederation of Africa Football (CAF).
Ghana failed to meet CAF's deadline for the submission of the two clubs to represent Ghana in the CAF champions league and confederation cup respectively.
The Normalization committee mandated to take charge of Ghana football had requested for an extension of time to submit the two Clubs.
