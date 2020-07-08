Official: King Faisal appoints ex-Kotoko CEO George Amoako

King Faisal have officially appointed former Asante Kotoko Chief Executive Officer George Amoako.
Amoako who last month parted ways with the Porcupines after Dr Kwame Kyei dissolved the board has now been appointed as the CEO of their regional rivals.
He returns to King Faisal for his second spell at the club owned by Alhaji Grunzah.
King Faisal on Wednesday announced George Amoakos their new CEO on Twitter.
According to them, the Black Stars management committee chairman brings a rich vein of experience to the side.