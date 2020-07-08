Prime News Ghana

Official: King Faisal appoints ex-Kotoko CEO George Amoako

By Vincent Ashitey
George Amoako
George Amoako
Shares
facebook sharing button Share
twitter sharing button Tweet
email sharing button Email
sharethis sharing button Share

King Faisal have officially appointed former Asante Kotoko Chief Executive Officer George Amoako.

Amoako who last month parted ways with the Porcupines after Dr Kwame Kyei dissolved the board has now been appointed as the CEO of their regional rivals.

He returns to King Faisal for his second spell at the club owned by  Alhaji Grunzah.

King Faisal on Wednesday announced George Amoakos their new CEO on Twitter. 

According to them, the Black Stars management committee chairman brings a rich vein of experience to the side.

"We welcome our new Executive Chairman George Amoako to the club. He brings go to bear a rich vein of experience in the game. We are grateful for having him in our fold. It is our prayer that our union will yield many successes in the years that follow. Welcome King George!!!"