Paa Kwesi Fabin appointed head coach of Aduana Stars

Ghana Premier League side Aduana Stars have confirmed the appointment of Paa Kwesi Fabin as the club's new head coach ahead of the 2022/23 season.
The Black Starlets head coach is making a return to the Dormaa-based club after ending his stay with them in 2021
A club statement on Wednesday said“We are excited to announce Samuel Paa Kwesi Fabin as our new Head Coach. Welcome back to Dormaa Ahenkro.
Also the club announced that WO1 Rtd. Paul Tandoh has returned to Aduana Stars to assist Paa Kwesi Fabin.
"We are equally thrilled to announce WO1 Rtd. Paul Tandoh as our new Assistant Coach. Welcome back to Dormaa Ahenkro."
Aduana Stars had a disappointing campaign last after placing 11th with 45 points.
Meanwhile, The 2022/23 Ghana Premier League will kick off on the weekend of Friday, September 9 to Monday, September 12, 2022 across all nine Premier League centers.