Photos: Black Stars touch down in Lorca for Nicaragua friendly

The Black Stars arrived in Spain for their second International friendly against Nicaragua on Tuesday.
The team departed Deauville – France Sunday afternoon and arrived in the Lorca in the evening amidst cheers, drumming and dancing from Ghanaian football fans at the team hotel.
Ghana will play the Central American country at Estadio Francisco Artés Carrasco in Lorca on Tuesday, September 27, 2022. The game forms part of Ghana’s preparation towards the FIFA World Cup finals in Qatar.
READ ALSO:I made a mistake - Otto Addo after Brazil defeat
The Black Stars are aim to record a resounding victory on Tuesday to put smiles on the face of Ghanaians following Friday night’s disappointing showing against Brazil in Le Harve.
Meanwhile, Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey is set to miss the Nicaragua clash after he was granted permission to travel back to London for further assessment after picking up a suspected knee injury on Friday minutes before the pre-World Cup friendly against Brazil.
The 29-year-old was set to start for the Black Stars but just a few minutes before kick-off, was forced to withdraw after picking up a knock.
Partey was withdrawn as a precautionary measure and replaced by RCD Mallorca midfielder Baba Idrissu.