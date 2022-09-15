Photos: Former Manchester United star Patrice Evra meets Akufo-Addo

Former Manchester United star Patrice Evra paid a courtesy call on Ghana’s President, Nana Akufo-Addo on Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at the Jubilee House as part of promoting his new book.
Evra has released a new book titled ‘I Love this Game’ and is promoting it across the globe, with Ghana being the latest country he has been to.
The 41-year-old has organised a series of trips to some selected African countries with the aim of discovering emerging football talents.
Evra is expected to engage some young football talents across the country as he looks to motivate them to greatness.
The football star previously expressed his support for discovering football talents across the continent, with this trip serving as the first step in assessing the level of football potential on the continent.
He has visited other top footballing nations in West Africa, including Senegal, Ivory Coast, and Nigeria.
The ex-French international spent eight years at Manchester United.
The left-back won 14 titles with Manchester United before joining Juventus, where he also scooped five titles.