PHOTOS: Third SoccaBet car winner picks up his prize

Tamale based player by name SULLEY1990 who emerged winner of the brand new 'Renault KWID" car in the Soccabet Massive Promo has picked up his prize at the company's headquarters in Osu.
SULLEY1990 is the third person to win the Renault KWID car since the company started its massive promo in April.
The draw was held on Saturday, June 8 2019, at its Circle branch and SULLEY1990 came up top out of thousands of participants.
According to Mr Samuel Zigah who is a member of the Marketing team of SoccaBet Ghana urged the public to get involved as there are loads of amazing prizes to be won in the subsequent.
With three draws held already in April, May, and June the SoccaBet Massive Promo will run through from now until December 2019 and it is open to everyone above the age of 18 years.
Customers earn an automatic entry into the monthly draw when they place a bet with GHC20 or above on SoccaBet's online platform.
Aside the cash prizes and other exciting gifts, players stand the chance to win a brand new car every month.
Soccabet, Ghana's leading online sports-betting business allows its customers to place bets on their favourite sporting event whether they are at home, out and about or even at the event itself. It provides its customers with the best possible service wherever they are.
