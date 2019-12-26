WAFA name Prosper Narteh as new head coach

West African Football Academy SC have announced the appointment of Prosper Narteh Ogum as the club's new head coach ahead of the 2019/20 Ghana Premier League season.
The 41-year-old has penned a two-year contract with the Academy boys.
The club's statement reads, "We present to you our new head coach for the First Team.
"[Dr.] Prosper Narteh Ogum takes charge for the upcoming season. We wish him all the best."
Prosper Nartey joins the Sogakope based club after mutually parting ways with Karela United.
He previously coached Ghanaian top-flight side Ebusua Dwarfs.
Ogum is one of the Ghanaian coaches with a CAF license 'A' certificate.
The Ghana Football Association has announced the list of approved coaches for the 2019/2020 Ghana Premier League season which is scheduled to commence this weekend.
The 18-man list shows coaches who have been approved by the FA to perform their duties with their various clubs.
Kim Grant is approved to lead Hearts of Oak ahead of their first league match when they host Berekum Chelsea at the Accra Sports Stadium.
Richardo De Rocha, who joined Ashgold in July is not part of the list that has been approved.