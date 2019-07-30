PSG sign Idrissa Gueye from Everton

PSG have signed Everton midfielder Idrissa Gueye for an undisclosed fee, reported to be around £29m on a four-year contract.
The Senegalese international completed the move to the French giants after passing his medicals on Monday and he is the second Premier League player to sign for PSG after Ander Herrera.
Gueye joined Everton in 2016 after a season with Aston Villa, having previously been at Lille. He made 99 Premier League appearances, scoring three goals.
He was a key part of the Teranga Lions side that finished as Runners up in the just ended AFCON 2019.
"I’m immensely proud to sign for Paris Saint-Germain," the midfielder said.
"After focusing on the AFCON with Senegal, I wanted to give a new boost to my club career by joining PSG, one of the most structured and ambitious sports projects in Europe."
