All winners of African Cup of Nations and host countries

Africa's biggest football tournament will kickstart in a few days time with 24 of the best teams competing for the continental trophy.
Egypt, the most successful team in the history of the African Cup of Nations with 7 titles will be staging the 32nd edition of the continental showpiece which kicks off June 21 in and runs through July 19.
Below we take a look at African Cup of Nations winners, with host countries in brackets:
1957 – Egypt (Sudan)
1959 – Egypt (Egypt)
1962 – Ethiopia (Ethiopia)
1963 – Ghana (Ghana)
1965 – Ghana (Tunisia)
1968 – Congo-Kinshasa (Ethiopia)
1970 – Sudan (Sudan)
1972 – Congo (Cameroon)
1974 – Zaire (Egypt)
1976 – Morocco (Ethiopia)
1978 – Ghana (Ghana)
1980 – Nigeria (Nigeria)
1982 – Ghana (Libya)
1984 – Cameroon (Ivory Coast)
1986 – Egypt (Egypt)
1988 – Cameroon (Morocco)
1990 – Algeria (Algeria)
1992 – Ivory Coast (Senegal)
1994 – Nigeria (Tunisia)
1996 – South Africa (South Africa)
1998 – Egypt (Burkina Faso)
2000 – Cameroon (Ghana and Nigeria co-hosts)
2002 – Cameroon (Mali)
2004 – Tunisia (Tunisia)
2006 – Egypt (Egypt)
2008 – Egypt (Ghana)
2010 – Egypt (Angola)
2012 – Zambia (Equatorial Guinea and Gabon co-hosts)
2013 – Nigeria (South Africa)
2015 – Ivory Coast (Equatorial Guinea)
2017 - Cameroon (Gabon)
