Prime News Ghana

All winners of African Cup of Nations and host countries

By Vincent Ashitey
All winners of African Cup of Nations and host countries
All winners of African Cup of Nations and host countries

Africa's biggest football tournament will kickstart in a few days time with 24 of the best teams competing for the continental trophy.

Egypt, the most successful team in the history of the African Cup of Nations with 7 titles will be staging the 32nd edition of the continental showpiece which kicks off June 21 in and runs through July 19.

Below we take a look at African Cup of Nations winners, with host countries in brackets:

1957 – Egypt (Sudan)

1959 – Egypt (Egypt)

1962 – Ethiopia (Ethiopia)

1963 – Ghana (Ghana)

1965 – Ghana (Tunisia)

1968 – Congo-Kinshasa (Ethiopia)

1970 – Sudan (Sudan)

1972 – Congo (Cameroon)

1974 – Zaire (Egypt)

1976 – Morocco (Ethiopia)

1978 – Ghana (Ghana)

1980 – Nigeria (Nigeria)

1982 – Ghana (Libya)

1984 – Cameroon (Ivory Coast)

1986 – Egypt (Egypt)

1988 – Cameroon (Morocco)

1990 – Algeria (Algeria)

1992 – Ivory Coast (Senegal)

1994 – Nigeria (Tunisia)

1996 – South Africa (South Africa)

1998 – Egypt (Burkina Faso)

2000 – Cameroon (Ghana and Nigeria co-hosts)

2002 – Cameroon (Mali)

2004 – Tunisia (Tunisia)

2006 – Egypt (Egypt)

2008 – Egypt (Ghana)

2010 – Egypt (Angola)

2012 – Zambia (Equatorial Guinea and Gabon co-hosts)

2013 – Nigeria (South Africa)

2015 – Ivory Coast (Equatorial Guinea)

2017 - Cameroon (Gabon)

READ ALSO: