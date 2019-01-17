Ronaldo celebrates Supercoppa win with Floyd Mayweather

Cristiano Ronaldo and his Juventus team-mates were paid a visit by Floyd Mayweather in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday, the boxing icon celebrating the Italian side's 1-0 Supercoppa Italiana victory over AC Milan.
Ronaldo himself was responsible for the win, heading home a Miralem Pjanic assist in the 61st minute to ultimately seal the Old Lady's eighth title – one more than opponents Milan.
Franck Kessie's second-half sending off made things even more difficult for the Rossoneri, with the Ivory Coast international the second Milan player to be shown red against Juventus this term after Gonzalo Higuain was sent off earlier this season.